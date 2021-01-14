  • enero 14, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
PULSO SOCIAL 14-01-21

Con una sonrisa que cautiva, una sencillez y naturalidad que transmite en sus ojos brillantes y serenos, es así como Ana Lucía Adad Ávila nos recibe para contarnos un poco de su vida.
L.P. ¿Quién es Ana Lucía? ¿Cómo te defines?
L.A. Soy mamá, esposa, hija, hermana, persona sencilla, paciente y amante de la familia.  Tengo 24 años, egresada de la carrera de Administración de Empresas.
 
L.P. ¿Cuéntanos cómo ha cambiado tu vida, desde que estuviste en el show de “Las Mas Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni? 
L.A. En el año 2016 fui invitada a participar del show de LMB con LPB, siendo que yo vivía ya 4 años en la ciudad de Santa Cruz de la Sierra. Me fue muy grato saber que me recordaban y me querian tomar en cuenta para estar en la pasarela mas importante del Beni. A partir de ahí, se abrieron otras puertas, firmé contrato por un año con dos grandes marcas reconocidas a nivel nacional para ser imagen: “Narcisa” e “Ingrid Biassoni”. Sin duda la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” ha marcado un antes y un después en la vida de muchas.
 
L.P. ¿Hay algo especial que hayas aprendido como lección de vida en estos tiempos de pandemia?
L.A. En tiempos de pandemia perdí un pilar fundamental en mi familia, mi abuelita, estos son sucesos que te enseñan a aprovechar cada segundo junto a los seres queridos, a vivir un día a la vez y a demostrar más el amor que tengo hacia las personas que me rodean. También la pandemia fue para mí un canal de autoconocimiento, me ayudó a descubrir talentos ocultos, uno de ellos el arte, que he heredado de mi madre, la artista plástica Tania Ávila. y es ahí donde nace mi pequeño emprendimiento llamado “Tizia art” donde elaboro cuadros decorativos personalizados para las habitaciones de los niños.
 
L.P. ¿Cómo te ves en un futuro cercano?
L.A. Me veo dirigiendo mi empresa, trabajando por y para el desarrollo de mi ciudad. Me gusta la frase de Peter Drucker que dice: “la mejor forma de predecir el futuro es creándolo”, entonces no quiero sentarme a esperar que las cosas pasen, sino que me propongo metas y voy tras la consecución de ellas.
 
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
