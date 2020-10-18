  • octubre 18, 2020
  Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
Presidenta Áñez convoca a asistir a las urnas por Bolivia y por la democracia

La presidenta Jeanine Áñez tras emitir su voto en Trinidad: “Invitamos a todos los bolivianos, en especial a los benianos, que asistan a las urnas, es nuestro deber. Acudamos con todas las medidas de bioseguridad que tengamos. Hagámoslo por #Bolivia y la democracia”.

