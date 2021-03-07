  • marzo 7, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
Comicios arrancan en Beni sin denuncias de delitos electorales

La presidenta del Tribunal Electoral Departamental (TED), Aida Alarcón, informó que los comicios subnacionales, iniciaron en el Beni sin denuncias de delitos electorales, como por ejemplo el traslado fraudulento de personas, sin embargo están atentos al desarrollo del proceso eleccionario, junto a la Policía, Fuerzas Armadas, Ministerio Público y Tribunal Departamental de Justicia.

