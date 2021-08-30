  • agosto 30, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
Víctima de violación peregrina por justicia hace meses, su agresor sigue libre pese a que la drogó
Pacientes renales serán sometidos a cirugías vasculares
Buscan estabilidad de personal de salud que combatió el Covid-19
Alcaldesa de Loreto entrega computadoras y medicamentos
Mujeres se movilizan en Trinidad contra la violencia
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

SE VIENE EL SHOW DE “LAS MÁS BELLAS” CON LPB

Talento y belleza convergen en la linda jovencita que te presentamos hoy, ella es Lucía Suárez Caballero, quien caminará en la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre en la “Plaza de los Héroes” (Ex combatientes). Adquiere tu manilla en nuestras oficinas para disfrutar de este magnífico evento.
Más de ella…

Fecha de nacimiento: 29 de enero de 2007.
 
Deporte o Hobby: “Me gusta leer, amo la música, toco el piano desde los 4 años. Como deporte disfruto de jogging al aire libre.”
 
Color Favorito: Blanco. 
 
Sueño por cumplir: “Ser una mujer independiente, eficiente y exitosa en todos los ámbitos que puedan alcanzar estas tres palabras.”
 
Música Favorita: “Aunque toco música clásica disfruto de todos los géneros.” 
 
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Considero que hay dos pilares fundamentales que definen a ciertas generaciones: nuestra formación espiritual y nuestra formación académica. Alimentemos estas dos bases de vida para lograr ser una generación que deje grandes huellas en el presente y futuro de nuestra sociedad.”
 
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter