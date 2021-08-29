  • agosto 29, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
PULSO SOCIAL: SE VIENE EL SHOW DE LAS MAS BELLAS

Este 04 de septiembre la “Plaza de los Héroes” (Ex combatientes) se viste de glamour y belleza, al ser el escenario del show más esperado del año: “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni. Ana Karina Román Almaraz es parte de las lindas jovencitas que caminarán por esta prestigiosa pasarela en su 8va. versión.
Más de ella…
Fecha de Nacimiento: 27 de diciembre de 2005.
Deporte o hobby: “Ir al gimnasio y bailar.”
Color favorito: Dorado y rosado.
Música favorita: “Perfect de Ed Sheeran.” 
Un sueño por cumplir: “Mi sueño es seguir el ejemplo de mi madre, ser una gran profesional y no rendirme en ningún momento ante las adversidades que se presentan en la vida.”
Mensaje para tu generación: “Disfrutemos del día de hoy porque el ayer se ha ido y el mañana puede que nunca llegue.”
Fotografías: Mirka Daguer

