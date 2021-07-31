  • julio 31, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
PULSO SOCIAL 30-07-2021
Productores del Beni promueven el potencial de frutos amazónicos
Pequeños agricultores de Beni se benefician con equipos tecnológicos para mejorar su producción
Gobernación habilita plataforma para YPFB en Los Puentes
Indígenas alistan celebración de fiesta patronal de San Ignacio
Ya se viene el evento de belleza más glamoroso de Trinidad, el show de "Las Más Bellas" con La Palabra del Beni. Espéralo en septiembre!!! Taliana Muñoz Montero es una de las hermosas jovencitas que estará en nuestras pasarelas y hoy engalana nuestra portada virtual de este suplemento social.
Conociendo más de ella… 
Fecha de nacimiento: 20 de enero del 2005.
Deporte o Hobby: “Me gusta la gimnasia rítmica y tomarme fotos en mis tiempos libres.” 
Color favorito: Negro 
Música favorita: La canción “Always” de Bon Jovi.
Un sueño por cumplir: “Terminar mis estudios y salir profesional para así corresponder a todos los esfuerzos que mis padres hacen por mí. Que en todas las decisiones que tome hagan sentir orgullosos a mis padres y a mí misma.”
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “No se rindan, pongan una meta en su vida y no dejen que nadie les diga que no pueden, todos pueden lograr lo que se propongan. Aprendamos a valernos por nosotros mismos, a ser independientes, y no demasiado confiados. Seamos eso que tanto admiramos.”
