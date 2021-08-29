  • agosto 29, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
PULSO SOCIAL 29-08-2021
Honda NAVI realizó paseo urbano de confraternización
Gobierno afirma que Arturo Murillo continúa encarcelado en EEUU porque no pagó su fianza
Gobierno ejecuta más de Bs 2 millones en sistemas de agua para comunidades del municipio de Rurrenabaque
Chuchini Eco Reserve & Lodge, una empresa familiar con perseverancia para el turismo
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 29-08-2021

Luana Reynaldo Cuellar, es la imponente jovencita que forma parte de las hermosas modelos que desfilarán en la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre en la plaza de “Los Héroes” (ex combatientes). Adquiere tu manilla en oficinas de La Palabra del Beni.
Más de ella…
 
Fecha de nacimiento: 24 de marzo del 2006. 
 
Deporte o hobby: “Hasta mis 11 años practiqué gimnasia y ballet, hoy me gusta mucho ir al gimnasio y leer.” 
 
Color favorito: Nude, negro y blanco 
 
Música favorita: Románticas, clásicas.
 
Un sueño por cumplir: “Terminar mis estudios primarios para continuar con la carrera de Comunicación Social para superarme y así aportar al desarrollo de mi país. Me encantaría también más adelante poder ayudar y enseñar en el grupo de mujeres de la iglesia a la que asisto.”
 
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Que busquemos a Dios, no importa la edad o la posición social que tengamos siempre necesita+mos de él. Luchemos por nuestras metas y sueños porque aunque tropecemos, mientras estemos vivos nunca será tarde para volver a empezar. Las situaciones difíciles son parte de la vida, pero el quedarnos caídos debe ser opcional, escojamos levantarnos siempre y comenzar de nuevo.”
Fotografías: José Ferrufino

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter