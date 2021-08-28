  • agosto 28, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
PULSO SOCIAL 28-08-2021
Viceministro: No vamos a ser intimidados por el accionar de los contrabandistas
Banco Unión garantiza solvencia y aplicación de sistemas de alerta rápida ante movimientos irregulares
El 52,5% de la población mayor a 18 años recibió la primera dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19
Vicepresidente pide a pueblos indígenas de Beni recuperar su ideología y ciencia
PULSO SOCIAL 28-08-2021

La linda jovencita Jeancarla Zambrano Hoyos es otro de los nuevos rostros que estará engalanando la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre. ¡No te lo puedes perder!!!
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 30 de marzo del 2004 
Deporte o Hobby: “Voy al gimnasio a ejercitarme y en mi tiempo libre me gusta maquillarme y explorar ese arte.” 
Color favorito: Rojo y negro 
Música favorita: “Firestone de Kygo.” 
Un sueño por cumplir: “Salir profesional de la carrera de Veterinaria para brindar toda mi ayuda y dar asilo a los perritos que viven en las calles. Otro de mis sueños por cumplir es ser una buena diseñadora de interiores y enorgullecer a mis padres, agradeciendo siempre por todo su esfuerzo y sacrificio, también mi deseo es estar orgullosa de mí misma por lograr lo que me proponga.”
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “El éxito en la vida no se mide por lo que logras, sino por los obstáculos que con fe superas.”
Fotografías: Keslia Roth

