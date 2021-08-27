  • agosto 27, 2021
PULSO SOCIAL 27-08-2021

Hoy te presentamos a Carolina Vaca Ferreira, preciosa y talentosa jovencita que estará desfilando en la pasarela más esperada del año: “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 28 de agosto 2005
Deporte o Hobby: gimnasio 
Color favorito: turquesa 
Música favorita: todos los ritmos
Un sueño por cumplir: llegar a salir profesional y que mis padres se sientan orgullosos de mi viendo hasta donde pude llegar gracias a su esfuerzo y dedicación que tuvieron conmigo
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: Aprecia lo que tienes a tu alrededor porque nadie sabe lo qué pasará el día de mañana, no permitas que la ignorancia, el odio, la envidia y la negatividad de ciertas personas te quiten tus ganas de ser buena persona y llegar a donde quieres estar.
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
