  • agosto 26, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 26-08-2021

Victoria Anderson Vargas es la preciosa jovencita, llena de sueños y metas que estará presente en la pasarela de Las Más Bellas con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre. ¡Adquiere tu manilla ya!!!
Más de ella…
 
Fecha de nacimiento: 10 de abril de 2006.
 
Deporte o hobby: “Hago ballet desde los 6 años. Me encanta bailar, cantar y escuchar música.”
 
Color favorito: Negro.
 
Música favorita: “Otra como tú” de Eros Ramazzotti.
 
Un sueño por cumplir: “Creo que uno de mis sueños, como toda joven, es finalizar mis estudios y tener logros académicos, pero también es mi deseo, cada día mejorar como persona, aprender de mis errores, corregir malos hábitos y ser menos egoísta.”
 
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Somos lo que hacemos cuando nadie nos vé, así que es importante pedir a Dios sabiduría a la hora de tomar decisiones, pues en la vida podemos aprender a través del dolor o a través del amor. Escojamos siempre el amor.”
Fotografías: Keslia Roth
