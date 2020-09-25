  • septiembre 25, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 25-09-20

Anahí Tardío Arteaga es la bella jovencita que adorna nuestra portada de Pulso Social. Ella cumplió sus 15 años el 05 de septiembre, siendo tocayo de ella, su papá: Miguel Antonio Tardío Roth. Su mamá es Jessica Arteaga Arza y tiene un hermanito menor: Miguel Jesús. Anahí es una señorita tranquila, amigable y sobre todo muy creyente de Dios. Sus hobbies son: estudiar inglés, dibujar y pintar.
  • La hermosa quinceañera con sus padres: Miguel Antonio Tardío Roth y Jessica Valeria Arteaga Arza, y su hermanito: Miguel Jesús Tardío Arteaga.
