PULSO SOCIAL 25-08-2021

Seguimos presentándote a los nuevos rostros que estarán presentes en la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni, ella es Valentina Egüez Hurtado, linda, talentosa y a sus 22 años ya está por culminar sus estudios universitarios.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 5 de octubre de 1998. 
Deporte o Hobby: “Practico natación y karate desde que tenia 8 años.” 
Color favorito: Me gustan los colores cálidos como el rojo y naranja 
Música favorita: “Escucho bastante rock clásico, rap y k-pop.”
Un sueño por cumplir: “Mi meta principal es culminar mis estudios y seguir especializándome dentro del ámbito de la Psicología, para llegar a ser una profesional preparada que aporte a la sociedad.” 
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “El mensaje que me gustaría transmitir a todos es que la salud mental es una prioridad que debemos tener en cuenta. Es importante darse un respiro de lo que nos hace daño, para reencontrarnos con nuestras emociones y aprender a abrazarlas. Más aún con la pandemia, es algo que debemos tomar tan enserio como la salud física.”
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
