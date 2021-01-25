  • enero 25, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
PULSO SOCIAL 25-01-21
La pandemia hizo perder el equivalente de 255 millones de empleos en 2020
Habilitarán pre-registro en línea para aplicación correcta de las vacunas anti COVID
Ministro de Educación rechaza denuncias falsas contra el proceso de admisión a Escuelas de Maestros
Defensa Civil reporta 48 municipios y 15.593 familias afectadas por las lluvias
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 25-01-21

Vivian Kassandra Barrero Farah es la linda y determinada jovencita, parte de “Las Más Bellas” con LPB, que hoy nos cuenta sus experiencias y un poco de lo que realiza en su día a día.
L.P. ¿Alguna frase o pensamiento con el que te guste comenzar el día y por qué?
K.B. En cada amanecer mi pensamiento es: “Gracias Dios por la dicha de despertar una vez más, en ti encomiendo mi día y el de toda mi familia”, porque Él es quien permite que todo suceda, y cada día es un regalo suyo. 
L.P. ¿Cuéntanos como te describes y qué haces actualmente tanto en lo personal como académicamente? 
K.B. Me describiría como una persona perfeccionista que siempre da el 100% en todo lo que hace, muy empática y cariñosa con quienes me rodean, de carácter fuerte y decidida. Soy alguien que es feliz con tan solo tener a su familia y amigos sanos y completos. 
Actualmente estoy cursando el último semestre de la carrera de Derecho en la Universidad Autónoma del Beni, a la par de mis estudios inicié con dos de mis primas un pequeño emprendimiento llamado “Meraki”, en este pequeño negocio realizamos todo tipo de postres y regalos personalizados para alegrar y hacer especial cualquier fecha. Elegimos el nombre “Meraki”, porque significa “dar todo de uno mismo en lo que se hace con las manos”, esto nos identifica mucho a las tres, ya que coincidimos en una cosa: ¡Si haces algo,
tenés que hacerlo bien!!!
L.P. ¿Como ha cambiado tu vida con la pandemia y qué has aprendido?
K.B. Dentro de todos los momentos vividos en este tiempo de pandemia, para mí una cosa ha quedado más clara que nunca, Dios no nos abandona, es misericordioso y aunque sus designios duelan, todo siempre sucede para traer consigo tiempos mejores. 
Creo los tiempos que vivimos nos han cambiado mucho a todos, ha traído una nueva normalidad. En lo personal, me ha enseñado a valorar mucho más todo el trabajo que se realiza en la casa, a disfrutar de los momentos más sencillos y a la vez más felices con mis padres, a valorar cada instante que se me regala para disfrutar con mi familia y amigos. 
En medio de toda la locura en la primera ola de contagios, de una forma completamente ajena al virus, mi familia pasó por una pérdida muy grande, mi Ani (abuelita) ahora es un ángel para mi, y hasta el último momento de su vida me enseñó algo, con su partida entendí que nada debe darse por sentado y cada minuto con la familia debe valorarse y atesorarse. 
L.P. ¿Qué legado te gustaría dejar para las futuras generaciones?
K.B. Me gustaría dejarles un legado de amor a Dios, de felicidad y agradecimiento en cada pequeño detalle, y también, un legado de trabajo duro, porque no hay mejor recompensa que la que se obtiene con mucho esfuerzo.

Fotografías: José Ferrufino

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter