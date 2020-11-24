  • noviembre 24, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
Bolívar y Wilstermann, obligados a contar con un equipo alterno
PULSO SOCIAL 24-11-20
Trump aprueba el proceso de transición a la administración de Biden, aunque no reconoce su derrota
Los expertos de la CIDH inician las pesquisas en Bolivia sobre la base de tres ejes
Focos de calor aumentan de cuatro a 328 en el Beni
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 24-11-20

Alondra Mercado Campos, es la hermosa beniana que ha sido coronada como “Miss Bolivia Mundo 2020”. Esta belleza de 19 años, 1,70 m. de altura, profunda mirada de ojos celestes, gran carisma y confianza en sí misma nos cuenta sus impresiones tras ser elegida.
L.P. Alondra, para ti, qué es la belleza?
A.M. Existen muchos conceptos sobre belleza pero para mi está en la sonrisa de los niños, en la educación y buenas maneras de las personas, en las familias unidas, en los colores de la naturaleza. Belleza es todo lo que es de bien y respeta la vida que Dios nos regala cada día. 
 
L.P. Cuál es el mayor reto que has tenido hasta ahora y por qué?
A.M. Mi reto más grande ha sido el animarme y aceptar ser Miss Beni 2020, el trabajo constante y la lucha diaria por alcanzar el objetivo que era el obtener la corona del Miss Bolivia 2020. Todos sabemos que dentro de una competencia siempre habrán barreras que vencer ya que somos muchas las que vamos tras la misma meta y es cuando más fuertes y comprometidas debemos estar, sin olvidar que la seguridad en nosotras mismas no debe estar ausente nunca. 
 
L.P. Cómo definirías el éxito?
A.M.  Para mí el éxito es algo integral, que va desde el interior hasta lo exterior. Es el resultado de lo que trabajamos arduamente y para lograrlo tenemos que comenzar con la disciplina y perseverancia, creer y confiar en lo  que estamos haciendo, esforzándonos día tras día tanto en lo personal como en lo académico, para así lograr  todo lo que nos propongamos en nuestra vida, recordando siempre lo más importante que es agarrarnos fuerte de la mano de Dios en todo momento. 
 
L.P. Qué significa para ti haber ganado la corona de Miss Bolivia Mundo 2020?
A.M. Para mi significa un sueño hecho realidad porque realmente es un gran orgullo poder llamarme Bolivia, pero al mismo tiempo siento un gran compromiso y responsabilidad porque quiero que todos los bolivianos tengan la seguridad que pisaré fuerte en el certamen de Miss Mundo dejando muy en alto a mi bello país. 
 
L.P. Cuál piensas que es el rol de tu generación ahora y qué mensaje quisieras hacerle llegar?
A.M. Estoy convencida que la familia es la base fundamental de la sociedad donde se aprenden y ponen en práctica los valores, entonces en esta generación debemos reforzar este concepto, llevando a la práctica lo que nos inculcaron en nuestro hogar,  para poder ser profesionales y personas de bien.
El mensaje que me gustaría transmitir a esta generación es que sean perseverantes en todo los que se propongan, que nunca pierdan el respeto hacia ellos mismos y a los demás, que siempre tengan presente que lo más importante es construir una familia con buenos valores, con Dios como piedra fundamental de nuestra vida.

Fotografías: José Ferrufino

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter