  • agosto 24, 2021
PULSO SOCIAL 24-08-2021
Hoy te presentamos en nuestro portal virtual de Pulso Social, a la preciosa jovencita: Anita Bruckner Aguilera, quien estará recorriendo la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre. ¡Adquiere tu manilla ya!!!
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 27 de julio de 2002.
Deporte o Hobby: Ir al gimnasio, leer, escuchar música, pasar tiempo con amigos.
Color favorito: Lila.
Música favorita: “Firestone” de Kygo
Un sueño por cumplir: “Salir profesional, poder ayudar a las personas con mis conocimientos, y lo mas importante triunfar y ser exitosa en todo lo que me haga feliz.”
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Siempre piensen con amor, hablen  con amor y actúen con amor. Hagan las cosas con pasión y mucho esfuerzo, esa debe ser la fórmula para ser feliz y desarrollarse personal y profesionalmente. Esta vida está compuesta de pequeñas y simples cosas, valorarlas y  estar a gusto con ellas, en eso se resume todo.”
Fotografías: Keslia Roth
