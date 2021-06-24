  • junio 24, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 24/06/2021

María Sofía Romero Mercado es la preciosa quinceañera que te presentamos en nuestra portada esta semana.
  • Fotografía: Mara Candice Arias Navia
Más de ella…
Padres: Raúl Romero y Claudia Mercado
Edad: 15 Años
Fecha de nacimiento: 19 de junio de 2006
Deporte: Tenis
Hobby: Bailar
Color favorito: Rosa
Cantante favorita: Taylor Swift
Postre favorito: Cheese Cake de frutilla
 
L.P. Podrías describirte en 5 palabras?
S.R. Soy una persona confiable, responsable, honesta, cariñosa y divertida.
 
L.P. Qué consideras que has aprendido que te es útil ahora y en un futuro?
S.R. A respetar las diferencias entre unos y otros, ya que todos valemos por igual.
 
L.P. Qué es lo que más te motiva actualmente?
S.R.  Me motiva saber que cada día puedo ser una mejor persona y a la vez aprender de mis errores.
 
L.P. Si pudieras tener un super poder, cual sería?
S.R.  El poder para ayudar a los desprotegidos, ya que hay mucha injusticia social.
 
L.P. Dime 3 cosas por las cuales te sientes agradecida en tu vida y por qué?
S.R.  En primer lugar, por la presencia de Dios en mi hogar y en mi vida, por mi familia y por ver a mis seres queridos sanos. Porque es lo más importante que una persona puede tener.
 
  • Fotografía: Mara Candice Arias Navia
  • Fotografía: Claudia Mercado
  • Fotografía: María Fernanda Vaca
  • Fotografía: María Fernanda Vaca

