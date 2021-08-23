  • agosto 23, 2021
  Trinidad, Beni
PULSO SOCIAL 23-08-2021

Fernanda Anderson Vargas es la cautivadora jovencita que estará presente en la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni” este 04 de septiembre. ¡No te lo puedes perder!!!
Fecha de nacimiento: 14 de marzo de 1999. 
Deporte o hobby: “Amo leer, y me ejercito en el gimnasio.”
Colores favoritos: Verde agua y rojo. 
Música favorita: “Me gustan mucho los grupos clásicos como: U2, Oasis, Nirvana, Bee Gees y de los actuales mi favorito es Cold Play. 
Sueño por cumplir: “Lograr todas las metas que me trace. Destacar en la carrera de Odontología, hacer una especialidad fuera de mi país y estar en constante actualización profesional.”
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Que valoren los momentos en familia y seres queridos, porque la vida es efímera. Conservemos la fe ya que aunque los planes no marchen como queremos, Dios puede hacer grandes cosas y siempre está en control.”
Fotografías: Mara Candice Arias Navia
