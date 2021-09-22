PULSO SOCIAL 22-09-2021

  • septiembre 22, 2021
Mónica García Raslan, Top Magnífica e invitada especial este año a la pasarela de "Las Más Bellas" con La Palabra del Beni
Más de ella…
 
Nacida en Bogotá, Colombia, creció en Bolivia, específicamente en nuestra ciudad de la Santísima Trinidad. Ella nos cuenta:
 
“Toda mi familia es originaria de San Ramón del departamento del Beni. Comencé en el modelaje a los 16 años, cuando fui elegida en un casting en Trinidad en un show ferial de las magníficas de Pablo Manzoni. A partir de ahí, con mucho esfuerzo, trabajo y sacrificio inicié mi carrera como modelo profesional, teniendo la dicha de trabajar con varias empresas reconocidas a nivel nacional como: Entel, Paceña, Soboce, Samsung, entre otras, además de convertirme en Top Magnífica.” 
 
Actualmente Mónica es madre de familia y su mayor prioridad es cuidar y educar a su pequeña hija de la mejor manera posible. En el ámbito profesional está enfocada en diversos proyectos en torno al cuidado del medio ambiente y la lucha por la equidad de género. Siempre cuida de mantener el equilibrio entre el trabajo y la familia. 
 
Por otra parte, considera que es importante seguirse capacitando académicamente, por lo que está postulando a una maestría, para ampliar y profundizar sus conocimientos y así cumplir objetivos y metas que se tiene trazadas.
 
Este año Mónica desfiló como invitada especial en la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni.
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
