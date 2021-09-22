PULSO SOCIAL 22-09-2021

{{current_weather.dt | momentjs( atts.date )}} {{current_weather.temp | temp}} °{{units}} {{day.dt | momentjs(atts.date)}} {{day.temp | temp}} °{{day.temp_min | temp}} °{{units}}
{{current_weather.temp | temp}} ° Humidity: {{current_weather.humidity}}%
Clouds: {{current_weather.clouds}}%
Wind ({{current_weather.wind.deg}}): {{current_weather.wind.speed}}{{units_wind}}
Clouds: {{current_weather.clouds}}%
Wind ({{current_weather.wind.deg}}): {{current_weather.wind.speed}}{{units_wind}}
{{current_weather.desc}}
{{day.dt | momentjs(atts.date)}}
{{day.temp | temp}}° {{day.temp_min | temp}} °