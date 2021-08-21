  • agosto 21, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
PULSO SOCIAL 21-08-2021

Linda, determinada y con muchos sueños por cumplir, ella es Laura María Bruckner Iriarte, a quien te presentamos hoy en nuestra portada virtual del suplemento social. Ella estará presente en el show de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre.
Más de ella…
 
Fecha de nacimiento: “Nací en Trinidad el 4 de noviembre de 2005.”
 
Deporte o Hobby: “Juego basquetbol y me gusta mucho cantar.” 

Color favorito: Negro.
 
Música favorita: “Aprendizaje” de Sui Generis. 

Un sueño por cumplir: “Viajar por el mundo para conocer diferentes culturas.”

Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “En la vida se nos van a presentar muchos obstáculos y para vencerlos considero importante  perseverar y hacer todo con mucho amor y entrega.”
