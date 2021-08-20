  • agosto 20, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
PULSO SOCIAL 20-08-2021
PULSO SOCIAL 20-08-2021

Te presentamos hoy a María Fernanda Becerra Balcázar, otro de los nuevos hermosos rostros que estará presente en el show de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este próximo 04 de septiembre.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 25 de Marzo de 2000.
Hobby: “Me encanta pasar tiempo con mi familia y mis perritos.” 
Color favorito: El color rosa.
Música favorita: La canción “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” de Aerosmith.
Un sueño por cumplir: “Culminar mi carrera como Ingeniera Ambiental para así aprovechar y dar a conocer las riquezas de mi departamento tanto en flora y fauna. También sueño con tener mi propio refugio de animales.”
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Nunca nos conformemos con menos de lo que merecemos y sobre todo recordar de donde venimos, nuestra identidad, la tierra que nos ha visto crecer y nos ha dado tanto.  Ya no somos futuro, somos presente, tenemos el potencial que nuestro departamento necesita para su desarrollo, no solo visto en el aspecto ganadero, sino en todas las áreas, de una manera integral.”
 
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
