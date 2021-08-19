  • agosto 19, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
PULSO SOCIAL 19-08-2021
Beni: Indígenas firman acuerdo con el Gobierno sobre autonomía, tierra y territorio
Trabajadores de Aasana cumplen paro indefinido y desconocen acuerdo con el Gobierno
Gran Mamoré sigue en mantenimiento para la Copa Simón Bolívar
Interprovincial: Trinidad recibirá a Santa Ana del Yacuma en atletismo U-12
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 19-08-2021

La preciosa jovencita que te presentamos hoy en nuestro portal virtual de Pulso Social es Miranda Añez Aukel, quien estará presente en el show de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni, la pasarela más importante de nuestro medio a presentarse en septiembre.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 22 de abril del 2005.
Deporte o Hobby: “Ejercitarme en el gimnasio.” 
Color favorito: Lila.
Un sueño por cumplir: “Mi mayor sueño es poder lograr todo lo que me proponga y sobre todo que cada decisión que tome haga sentir siempre orgullosos a mis padres.”
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Nadie más que nosotros mismos podemos darnos el valor que merecemos, ninguna persona puede hacernos sentir menos a no ser que se lo permitamos. Valorémonos apreciando nuestras fortalezas y aceptando nuestras debilidades, respetando nuestros derechos y los de los demás.”
Fotografías: Keslia Roth
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter