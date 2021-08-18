  • agosto 18, 2021
PULSO SOCIAL 18-08-2021

María Fernanda Torrico Gil es el nuevo rostro que veremos en la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni. Esta hermosa jovencita de 19 años engalana nuestra portada virtual del suplemento Pulso Social.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 3 de septiembre 2001.
Deporte o hobby: “Amo danzar y escuchar alabanzas, siento que es mi manera de estar en constante comunicación con Dios.” 
Color favorito: Rojo y negro.
Música favorita: “En intimidad”  de New wine. 
Un sueño por cumplir: “Tener mi propia clínica odontológica.”
Mensaje que me gustaría hacer llegar a mi generación: “No dejes que la emoción de la juventud te lleve a olvidarte de tu Creador. Hónralo desde joven y en todo momento”.
Fotografías: Alejandro Roca
