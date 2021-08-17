  • agosto 17, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
Informe del GIEI califica como masacres los hechos ocurridos en Senkata y Sacaba
PULSO SOCIAL 17-08-2021
Trinidad sede del torneo interprovincial selecciones mayores
Libertad FC intensifica trabajo con miras a la Copa Simón Bolívar
PULSO SOCIAL 16-08-2021
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 17-08-2021

La hermosa jovencita Camila Méndez Ribera estará presente en el show de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni a realizarse este 04 de septiembre. ¡Te esperamos!!!
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 19 de abril del 2000. 
Deporte o hobby: “Ir al gimnasio, leer y pasar tiempo con mis amistades.” 
Colores favoritos: Negro, azul y blanco. 
Música favorita: “Me gusta mucho variar mi lista de reproducción, en general escucho todo tipo de género.”
Un sueño por cumplir: “Mi mayor propósito en la vida es devolverle a mis padres la felicidad  y el esmero que han puesto en mi persona”. 
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a esta generación: “La vida nos presentará desafíos que nos conducirán a nuestras metas y objetivos, no se rindan ni pongan límites, sean perseverantes y esfuércense para llegar a ellos.”
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter