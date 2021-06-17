  • junio 17, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 17/06/2021

Miranda Añez Aukel, hermosa jovencita que engalana la portada de nuestro suplemento social esta semana.
Más de ella…
Padres: Carlos Añez Barbery y Vanessa Aukel Justiniano.
Hermanos: Carlos Miguel y Paulo Añez Aukel.
Edad: 16 años.
Fecha de nacimiento: 22 de Abril del 2005.
Hobby: Hacer ejercicios.
Color favorito: Lila.
Cantante favorito: Alejandro Fernández.
Comida favorita: Pastas.
 
L.P. ¿Cómo te describirías en una frase?
M.A. Me gusta darle a la gente lo mejor de mí, no me importa cuantas veces no lo valoren, porque uno comparte lo que lleva dentro y no lo que los demás hagan con ello.
 
L.P. ¿Cuál ha sido uno de los momentos más importantes de tu vida hasta ahora y por qué?
M.A. Cuando mi mamá logró vencer el covid, Dios me enseñó que no hay nada más importante en esta vida que al amor de mi familia y el tenerlos a mi lado. Todo lo que nos sucede es una enseñanza y el tener a mi mamá sana, es tenerlo todo.
 
L.P. ¿Hay alguna cita de una película, canción o libro que te guste mucho?
M.A. “El secreto es no correr detrás de las mariposas… es cuidar el jardín para que ellas vengan a ti. A final de cuentas, vas a encontrar, no a quien estabas buscando, sino a quien te estaba buscando a ti”.
 
L.P. ¿Hay algún sueño en especial que te gustaría cumplir, cuál?
M.A. Mi mayor sueño es poder lograr todo lo que me proponga y sobre todo que cada decisión que tome haga sentir siempre orgullosos a mis padres.
 
L.P. ¿Qué mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación?
M.A. Nadie más que nosotros mismos, podemos darnos el valor que merecemos y ninguna persona puede hacernos sentir menos a no ser que se lo permitamos. Valorémonos apreciando nuestras fortalezas y aceptando nuestras debilidades, respetando nuestros derechos y los de los demás. No somos personas perfectas pero podemos mejorar cada día.
 
 
