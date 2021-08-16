  • agosto 16, 2021
PULSO SOCIAL 16-08-2021

La despampanante María Estefany Rivero Giesse es la bella modelo que estará presente en la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre. Hoy engalana nuestro portal virtual del suplemento Pulso Social del Decano de la Prensa Beniana.
Más de ella…
Nacimiento: 26 de diciembre de 1996.
Hobby: Cocinar y diseñar.
Color favorito: Rosado.
Música favorita: “Dormi na praça” de Bruno & Marrone.
Sueño por cumplir: “Seguir con el emprendimiento de mi abuelita que empezó hace más de 40 años y ser la mejor en lo que me gusta hacer.”
Mensaje: “Decirles que después de cada tormenta viene la calma. No se rindan nunca, las cosas pasan por algo, solo confíen en Dios”.
Fotografías: Mirka Daguer Martínez
