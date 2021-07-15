  • julio 16, 2021
PULSO SOCIAL 15-07-2021

Ana Favia Ortiz Torrico es la hermosa quinceañera que se luce en nuestra portada esta semana.
Más de ella…
Nombre de los padres: José Erwin Ortiz Céspedes y María René Torrico Dorado.
Hermanos: Ernesto Ávila Torrico.
Edad: 15 años.
Fecha de nacimiento: 5 de septiembre del 2005.
Deporte: Boxeo.
Hobby: Pasar tiempo con amigos.
Color favorito: Negro.
Música favorita: Todos los ritmos.
Comida favorita: Sushi.
 
L.P. ¿Cómo te describirías en una frase?
A.F. Me considero una persona alegre, siempre tratando de dar lo mejor de mí a las personas e intentando ayudar a los que lo necesiten.
 
L.P. ¿Cuáles han sido los momentos más importantes de tu vida hasta ahora y por qué?
A.F. El momento más importante de mi vida es hoy, teniendo a mi familia completa en estos tiempos difíciles de pandemia. Lo que tengo por seguro es que Dios nunca nos deja solos, la oración es la mejor medicina, y Dios el mejor doctor.
 
L.P. ¿Hay alguna cita de una película, canción o libro que te guste mucho?
A.F. Una frase que me motiva mucho es: “Estás bien tal y como eres, lo que otras personas piensen de ti no es importante, lo importante es lo que tú creas de ti mismo”.
 
L.P. ¿Hay algún sueño en especial que te gustaría cumplir, cuál?
A.F. Mi mayor sueño es viajar por el mundo con mi familia para conocer y entender otras culturas y tradiciones. Pienso que viajar nos ayuda al crecimiento personal, abre la mente a nuevos horizontes, contribuyendo a la educación  y formación integral de toda persona.
 
L.P. ¿Qué mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación?
A.F. Creo firmemente que en la vida es necesario tener metas claras, que nos proporcionen un enfoque para saber hacia donde vamos. Tener  esto nos permite ser productivos, mejora la autoestima y sobre todo nos hace ser comprometidos con lo que nos proponemos. A largo plazo también nos ayuda a valernos por nosotros mismos. Hay que soñar en grande y trabajar por la concreción de estos sueños y con la ayuda de Dios todo es posible.
Fotografías: Alfredo Figueroa
