  • agosto 14, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 14-08-2021

La Pasarela más esperada del año se viene en septiembre. La Palabra del Beni te presenta a los nuevos rostros que estarán en el show de “Las Más Bellas”, ella es Alexia Chávez Guardia, la encantadora jovencita que nos acompaña hoy en nuestra portada virtual de Pulso Social.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 10 de octubre del 2003.
Deporte o Hobby: Leer. 
Color favorito: Rojo.
Música favorita: “Let it be de los The Beatles”. 
Un sueño por cumplir: Ser una excelente profesional en la carrera de Odontología, para que así  mis padres estén seguros que todos sus esfuerzos no han sido en vano, se sientan orgullosos de mí y yo también sienta esa satisfacción y orgullo personal.
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: No debemos rendirnos ante los obstáculos y siempre tenemos que ir para adelante ya que el precio del éxito depende de uno mismo, siendo el fruto del trabajo duro, dedicación y determinación.
 
  • Fotografías: José Ferrufino
