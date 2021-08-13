PULSO SOCIAL 13-08-2021

  • agosto 13, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
Natalia Mercado Campos es la linda jovencita de personalidad arrolladora que engalana nuestra portada virtual del Pulso Social. Ella también estará en la pasarela más esperada del año de nuestro medio: “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni en septiembre de este año.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 19 de Mayo del 2004.
Deporte o Hobby: Natación. 
Color favorito: Negro y lila. 
Música favorita: “Un gato en la oscuridad” de Roberto Carlos. 
Un sueño por cumplir: “Graduarme de la carrera de Medicina con especialidad en Pediatría para poder contribuir con mis servicios a la sociedad y retribuir a mis padres, un poco  de todo lo que hacen por mí.”
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “El mensaje que yo les podría dar es que aprovechen la juventud al máximo siempre y cuando ese ‘aprovechar’ se haga con responsabilidad y de una manera positiva.”
Fotografías: Mara Candice Arias Navia
