  • agosto 12, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
PULSO SOCIAL 12-08-2021
ABC: Avanzan las obras en la construcción de la carretera Rurrenabaque – Riberalta
China cierra parcialmente uno de los principales puertos del mundo por caso de COVID-19
Rusia registra 808 muertos por COVID-19 en 24 horas, un récord diario
Educación fortalecerá potencialidades productivas de comunidades en Trinidad
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 12-08-2021

Martina Ávila Tardío es la despampanante jovencita que estará en la pasarela de "Las Más Bellas" con La Palabra del Beni, show que se presentará en el mes de septiembre.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 24 de septiembre del 2004 
Deporte o hobby: “Fui gimnasta hasta mis 13 años. Actualmente disfruto mucho de ir al gimnasio.”
Color favorito: Blanco. 
Música favorita: Todos los ritmos. 
Sueño por cumplir: “Tener éxito en todo aquello que me proponga. Solo con la fe en Dios los sueños se consiguen, las batallas se vencen y los milagros suceden.” 
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Sé tan feliz que cuando otros te miren, sean felices también.”
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter