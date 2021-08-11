  • agosto 11, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 11-08-2021
PULSO SOCIAL 11-08-2021

Melissa Cámara Mello es la preciosa jovencita que estará presente en la pasarela más esperada de nuestro medio: "Las Más Bellas" con La palabra del Beni". En septiembre no te lo puedes perder
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 19 de agosto de 1999.
Hobby: “Me gusta cocinar, soy amante de los animales y me encanta compartir tiempo con mi gatito.
Colores favoritos: Lila y azul. 
Música favorita : La canción  “Por primera vez” de Camilo y Evaluna Montaner.
Un sueño por cumplir : “Que mis padres y abuelos se sientan orgullosos de mí. Deseo que ellos estén presentes al culminar mis estudios de Odontología y cada una de mis facetas personales. Me apasiona mi profesión, me gustaría dedicarme a hacer magisterio y sobre todo ser feliz.” 
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación : “Siempre elijo creer que las cosas son posibles incluso cuando no sé cómo sucederán, no hay magia más grande que creer en nosotros mismos. Si podemos soñarlo, podemos lograrlo.”
