  • febrero 11, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
PULSO SOCIAL 11/02/21
1.200 personas procesadas en el gobierno de Añez se beneficiarán con amnistía
Bolivia contará con 500 mil vacunas Sinopharm este mes y prevé inicio de vacunación masiva
Bolivia iniciará vacunación masiva contra el COVID-19 tras recibir 500 mil dosis chinas
Alcón al Colegio Médico de Bolivia: “No es ético que ahora busque conflicto cuando se debe combatir la pandemia”
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Soñadora, sensible e introspectiva, ella es Fernanda Anderson Vargas, quien fue nuestra chica calendario de LPB en 2015 y 2019, ahora una prometedora jovencita que va tras la consecución de sus metas y objetivos trazados. Hoy nos habla un poco de ella.
L.P. Hola Fernanda, ¿cuéntanos como te describes, cuales son tus sueños y anhelos?
F.A. Me considero una persona alegre, positiva, flexible, que así como disfruto de estar en compañía, también disfruto de estar sola, esos momentos de sobrecogimiento me ayudan a cargar baterías y poner en orden mis ideas. Uno de mis sueños es viajar por el mundo, conocer otras culturas, asimismo salir profesional y seguir ampliando mis conocimientos académicos para ponerlos al servicio de los demás, siempre buscando un equilibrio con mi desenvolvimiento como persona y ser humano.
 
L.P. ¿Qué te encuentras realizando actualmente, personal y académicamente? 
F.A. Actualmente estoy cursando el 4to. año de la carrera de Odontología, y en lo personal, por ahora estoy aprendiendo, como todos, a adaptarme a la nueva “normalidad” que trajo la pandemia, pasando tiempo en familia, compartiendo más con mi hermana menor con la que nos llevamos 7 años de diferencia y creo que ha sido el momento propicio para estar con ella, conocernos más, ser amigas, además de hermanas y crear momentos que después atesoramos en nuestro corazón.
 
L.P. ¿Tienes alguna lección de vida que hayas aprendido durante este último tiempo y quieras compartirnos hoy?
F.A. Que cada momento es único y especial, aunque a veces no nos parezcan los adecuados ni las cosas salgan como queremos, todo tiene un propósito y debemos poner nuestra confianza en Dios. Recordar que estamos aquí de paso y por ello hay que vivir cada momento con gozo y dando lo mejor de nosotros. Las cosas importantes en la vida no son las cosas materiales, son los momentos, emociones, recuerdos que vamos dejando a nuestro paso por esta vida, así que recordemos que Dios nos hizo a cada uno con cualidades excepcionales las cuales debemos desarrollar de una manera positiva y pensando siempre en el bien común, porque todos estamos conectados de alguna u otra manera.
 
L.P. ¿Cómo te ves en un futuro, como visualizas tu vida?
Me visualizo como una buena profesional, ejerciendo la carrera de Odontología y viajando por el mundo motivada por alguna causa noble.
