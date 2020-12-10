  • diciembre 10, 2020
PULSO SOCIAL 10-12-20

Nos encontramos en una de las épocas más familiares del año. Momentos únicos para compartir junto a los seres queridos. Pues bien, desde hace un tiempo atrás, la bella María Solange Rivero Diez, vive las celebraciones de fin de año de una manera especial. Ella se estrenó como mamá hace 2 años y disfruta al máximo de esta dulce experiencia. La despampanante mujer que nos acompañó en las pasarelas de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni y engalanó nuestro calendario 2014, nos cuenta como es su vida hoy.
L.P. ¿Cuéntanos un poco, quién es María Solange, cuáles son sus sueños y anhelos ? 
S.R. Soy María Solange Rivero Diez, tengo 23 años, me considero una persona sencilla y muy querendona de mi familia. 
Actualmente vivo en Santa Cruz  terminando  mis estudios en la Universidad Privada de Santa Cruz de la Sierra (UPSA) en la carrera de Derecho.
Unos de mis sueños es verme profesional, ser una mujer de éxitos dentro de mi carrera, así como en y diferentes ámbitos y etapas de la vida que Dios me ponga por delante. También es mi deseo poder cumplir el encargo social que toda persona tiene, cumpliendo las leyes como abogada y las normas que la sociedad impone.
L.P. ¿Desde que fuiste parte de nuestra pasarela y “chica calendario” de La Palabra , como ha cambiado tu vida ?
S.R. Bueno primeramente quiero agradecer a La Palabra del Beni por haberme hecho la invitación a sus pasarelas y ser imagen de su calendario, mil gracias nuevamente por que así fui considerada, una de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni y me siento muy orgullosa de haber sido parte de ese selecto grupo que ustedes tan profesionalmente llevan adelante.
Así mismo mi vida ha cambiado, hoy me siento una persona que ha madurado en todos los aspectos de la vida, estoy felizmente casada, he formado mi pequeña familia, con mi esposo compartimos la gran dicha de ser padres de un varoncito llamado Rafael , tiene 2 añitos. Les confieso que siempre quise ser mamá y estoy muy agradecida con Dios por haberme mandado a mi pequeño al cual amo demasiado y todos los sueños y metas que deseo cumplir las hago también por él, por mi hijo.
L.P. ¿Qué lección de vida has aprendido en este tiempo ?
S.R. Unas de las lecciones más grandes que he aprendido en este tiempo, especialmente en el tiempo de pandemia, es que no se puede vivir sin estar agarrado de la mano De Dios .
Dios es todo, es el que nos acompaña y es el que nos guía por el camino que se debe seguir.
Otra cosa importante que aprendí es a aprovechar cada momento que tenemos para amar y apreciar a nuestra familia.
L.P. ¿Cómo te ves en un futuro cercano?
S.R. Me veo cumpliendo mis sueños, ejerciendo mi carrera como abogada, tratando ser, para mi hijo, el mejor ejemplo tanto personal como profesional, para que él se sienta orgulloso de su mamá.
 
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
