  • agosto 10, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 10-08-2021
El show de "Las Más Bellas" con La Palabra del Beni se viene con todo en septiembre. Angélica María Roca Quiroga es la hermosa y prometedora jovencita que estará en esta importante pasarela.
Más de ella…
 
Fecha de nacimiento: 23 de octubre de 1999.
 
Deporte o Hobby: “Leer, comer, pasar tiempo con mi familia y amigos.”
 
Color favorito: Rojo. 
 
Música favorita: “Me gusta la música de Ricardo Montaner.”
 
Un sueño por cumplir: “Salir profesional de la carrera de Ingeniería Comercial y que mis padres se sientan orgullosos de mí.”
 
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “El mensaje que me gustaría hacer dejar a los jóvenes de mi generación es que estudien, que se preparen, que este mundo necesita personas formadas para asumir el reto de liderar a la sociedad. Llegó el momento en el que dejamos de ser el futuro para convertirnos en el presente, pero el reto es bastante fuerte y necesitamos prepararnos para ello, demostrar que estamos listos para aceptar este desafío de liderar en distintos escenarios del mundo. Llegó el momento de que los jóvenes tomemos la bandera del progreso de nuestro país y del mundo entero.”
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
