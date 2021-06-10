  • junio 10, 2021
PULSO SOCIAL 10-06-2021

En portada de Pulso Social 10/06/21, la hermosa soberana de nuestro folklore: Mara Luisa Chávez Suárez, "Moperita Trinitaria 2021"
Mara Luisa Chávez Suárez, nace el 8 de diciembre del año 2005 en una cálida y apacible mañana trinitaria. Ella es hija de: Roberto Carlos Chávez Castro y Maria del Carmen Suárez Hurtado, sólo tiene una hermana: Sol Victoria. Actualmente se encuentra cursando el 4to. de Secundaria en el colegio La Salle.
Mara Luisa desde su nacimiento, además de ser una  hermosa niña, demostró tener fortaleza en el carácter, por tal motivo sus padres decidieron ponerle como nombre “Mara” haciendo alusión a tan hermoso árbol de fina madera, propio de la tierra beniana.
A corta edad aprendió ballet y a tocar órgano eléctrico, a los 10 años formó parte del  equipo departamental de atletismo, consiguiendo el segundo lugar en su categoría.
Como buena trinitaria desde pequeña ha asistido a la procesión de la Santísima Trinidad vistiendo orgullosa su tipoy, sombrero y los jarichis amarrando sus trenzas.
No es la primera vez que es soberana de nuetro folklore, ya que en el año 2019 fue “Moperogira Trinitaria”, siendo una de las experiencias más lindas que ha vivido, puesto que se siente muy orgullosa de todas las costumbres de Trinidad, desde saborear un riquísimo majadito, emocionarse con la danza de los macheteros, bailar con las mamas y los toritos y cantar ¡Viva Trinidad!
Éste 2021 ha sido elegida “MOPERITA TRINITARIA”, siendo una digna y orgullosa representante de nuestras costumbres y tradiciones, llenándola de satisfacción y felicidad.
Anhela que pase pronto todo el dolor que se está viviendo y pide a la Santísima Trinidad proteja a su pueblo e insta al pueblo trinitario a no perder la fe y a vivir una Chope Piesta,  y una vida en general, más espiritual y solidaria.
Fotografías: Mara Candice Arias Navia – Locación: Complejo Turístico “Chuchini”
