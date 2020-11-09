  • noviembre 9, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 09-11-20

Ella es Angélica Roca Quiroga. La caracteriza su belleza y elegancia, que marcaron las pasarelas de Las Más Bellas con La Palabra del Beni. Hoy ha dado un salto en su vida académica y empresarial. Aquí sabremos más de ella…
L.P. Dinos en una frase corta, quien es Angélica Roca?
A.R. Me considero una persona carismática y perseverante, no puedo estar quieta así que descargo mi energía trabajando en lo que me gusta, al mismo tiempo siempre saco tiempo para apoyar a mi familia y amigas cuando me necesitan.

L.P. Cuéntanos un poco qué estás haciendo actualmente?
A.R. Actualmente estudio la carrera de Ingeniería Comercial en la Universidad Privada Domingo Savio (UPDS) cursando el tercer semestre
Paralelamente tengo un emprendimiento con mi hermana de elaboración y venta de postres. Nuestra página en el Facebook e Instagram se llama “Dolce Amore Postres”, con esta empresa procuramos llevar los sabores y recetas que han sido transmitidas de generación en generación, hasta el hogar de cada uno de nuestros clientes.

L.P. Crees que este es el momento de los jóvenes para emprender?
A.R. No solamente este momento, si no siempre ha sido el momento de los jóvenes pero no se lo veía así y por lo tanto tampoco se lo aprovechaba. Pero reconozco que ahora tenemos la facilidad que nos da la tecnología para emprender y llegar a mucho más gente con mayor facilidad para hacer conocer nuestras ideas, proyectos y emprendimientos.

L.P. Cuáles son tus planes a mediano y largo plazo?
A.R. Mis planes son concluir mi carrera de Ingeniería Comercial y ejercerla de forma independiente. A largo plazo, además de mis metas académicas y laborales, quiero formar en algún momento un hogar lleno de amor y buenos valores.

Fotografías: José Ferrufino

