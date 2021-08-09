  • agosto 10, 2021
  Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 09-08-2021

Ana Carolina Egüez Silva es la linda y talentosa jovencita que forma parte de "Las Más Bellas" con La Palabra del Beni. Espéralo el show en septiembre!!!
Más de ella… 
Fecha de nacimiento: 2 de septiembre del 2001.
Deporte o hobby: Mi hobby es mirar entrevistas para poder aprender de las experiencias del entrevistado y entrevistador. 
Colores favoritos: Rosado, azul y amarillo.
Música favorita: “Go Crazy de Leslie Odom Jr.”
Un sueño por cumplir: “Terminar mis estudios universitarios.” 
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “No traten de cambiar para ser aceptados, los únicos que necesitan aceptarse son ustedes mismos.”
Fotografía: José Ferrufino
