PULSO SOCIAL 08-07-2021

Mara Luisa Chávez Suárez, preciosa quinceañera que adorna nuestra portada de Pulso Social esta semana
Más de ella…
Padres: Roberto Carlos Chávez Castro y María del Carmen Suárez Hurtado. Hermana: Sol Victoria Chávez Suárez.
Edad: 15 años.
Fecha de nacimiento: 08 de diciembre de 2005.
Deporte: Atletismo
Hobby: Ejercitarse en el Gimnasio.
Color favorito: Rosado.
Música favorita: Todos los ritmos.
Postre favorito: Torta de merengue.
L.P. ¿Cuáles crees que son tus mejores cualidades y fortalezas?
M.L. Pienso que entre mis cualidades están el amor y respeto a todo ser vivo (personas, animales y plantas), estos rasgos hacen que entre mis fortalezas estén la tolerancia y empatía para con mis semejantes.
L.P. ¿Cuáles han sido los momentos más importantes de tu vida hasta ahora y por qué?
M.L. Un momento importante que recuerdo es cuando el equipo de atletismo del colegio La Salle clasificó a los Juegos Plurinacionales y ese año fui parte de la selección beniana de atletismo. Representar a mi región fue muy gratificante y me llenó de una enorme satisfacción y orgullo.
Otros momentos importantes han sido ser parte de la expresión cultural de Trinidad, como soberana del folklore en dos ocasiones: Moperogira 2019 y Moperita Trinitaria 2021.
L.P. ¿Si pudieras cambiar una cosa en el mundo, cuál sería?
M.L. La única cosa que cambiaría, sería el momento en que empezó a azotar en todo el mundo la pandemia (Covid-19) y especialmente en mi patria y en mi tierra (Trinidad – Beni).
L.P. ¿Hay algún sueño en especial que te gustaría cumplir? ¿Cuál?
M.L. Me gustaría mucho viajar, conocer otras culturas, personas, sonidos, sabores y aromas del mundo. Creo que una vida rica en experiencias y nuevas aventuras, nos renuevan, llenan de aprendizajes y recursos para mirar y afrontar cada situación con mayor resolución y desde una visión más amplia.
L.P. Dime 3 cosas por las cuales te sientes agradecida.
M.L. Agradezco a Dios por la vida, la familia y sobre todo en estos momentos, por la salud mía y de mi familia.
Fotografías: María Fernanda Martínez
