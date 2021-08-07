  • agosto 7, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
PULSO SOCIAL 07-08-2021
PULSO SOCIAL 07-08-2021

En septiembre se viene el show de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni, Valeria Busch Romanazzi es la hermosa jovencita que hoy está en portada y estará en nuestras pasarelas en esta 8va. Versión.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 25 de Julio de 1999.
Deporte o Hobby: Amo el arte, constantemente dibujo, siento que es una manera de desconectarme por unos minutos.
Color favorito: Uso el color negro en casi todo mi guardarropa, es elegante y clásico 
Música favorita: “Youngblood de  5 Seconds of Summer me levanta los ánimos al segundo.”
Un sueño por cumplir: “Deseo conocer Japón alguna vez.”
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “La vida es muy corta para estar dudando, es momento de que hagas todo lo que te propones y sueñas. Aprovecha cada oportunidad que tengas y viví al limite, sin arrepentirte de nada.”
