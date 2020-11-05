  • noviembre 5, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
PULSO SOCIAL 05-11-20

Anita Bruckner Aguilera, hermosa jovencita que forma parte de nuestras modelos de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni, modelo del calendario de LPB 2019, siendo hoy uno de los más destacados rostros de nuestro medio.
Tuvimos la oportunidad de hacerle unas preguntas a Anita y esto fue lo que ella respondió:
L.P. Una frase con la que te identificas…
A.B. “Luchar, querer soñar y amar.”
LP. Cuéntanos un poco, actualmente qué te encuentras realizando?
A.B. hora estoy preparándome para ingresar a la carrera de Derecho en la universidad de San Francisco Xavier de Chuquisaca.
L.P. Qué es lo positivo que has sacado de la pandemia?
A.B. Además de haber compartido mucho con mi familia, durante la cuarentena he conseguido  desarrollar varias ideas y proyectos, uno ellos  gracias a mucho esfuerzo y aprendizaje he podido crear  “MAGNOLIA”, una marca que ofrece una línea de prendas exclusivas diseñadas y elaboradas acá, ocupando mano de obra trinitaria. Es una  tienda online, donde ofrecemos creativas confecciones de ropa que es promocionada por  “influencers”, modelos y fotógrafos de nuestra capital,  aprovechando la fuerza y llegada al público que tienen ahora las redes sociales, “TikTok” mucho más entre los jóvenes. Es así como estamos posicionando la  marca y damos a conocer esta línea de prendas y accesorios.
L.P. Cómo te ves en un futuro cercano?
A.B. Me veo aportando al desarrollo  y crecimiento del Beni como abogada, ejerciendo Derecho en el campo que me guste ( no se bien ahora si será en desarrollo inmobiliario, desarrollo del agro-negocio o en derecho ambiental),  ya en la carrera lo decidiré;  pero paralelamente también me veo como emprendedora o innovadora. Me parece que se pueden  transformar recursos y desarrollar ideas para ser pujantes y productivos. Con el debido esfuerzo, creatividad y la bendición de Dios todo es posible, para seguir creciendo en Bolivia y porqué no, en el mundo entero.
L.P. Gracias Anita por tus palabras y que sigas yendo tras la consecución de tus metas y sueños.
Fotografías: José Ferrufino

