  • agosto 5, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 05-08-2021

Isabela Ortiz Lobo, hermosa jovencita que estará presente en las pasarelas de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni, próximamente en septiembre.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento : 8 de marzo del 2004
Deporte o hobby : Me gusta el tenis, escuchar música y leer.
Color favorito : Morado.
Música favorita : “La canción Angels de Robbie Williams.”
Un sueño por cumplir : “Ser odontóloga y tener mi propia clínica dental. Que mi padres se sientan orgullosos de mi por todo lo que logre”.
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación : “Cuando combinas tus sueños, esforzándote  y siendo valiente, Dios permite que se conviertan en realidad… ¡disfrutá, sonreí y amá lo que hacés!”

