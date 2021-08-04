  • agosto 4, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
PULSO SOCIAL 04-08-2021
PULSO SOCIAL 04-08-2021

Hoy te presentamos a Luisiana Suarez Taborga, hermosa jovencita que forma parte de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni, el show más esperado del año que se viene en septiembre.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 21 febrero 2003. 
Deporte o Hobby: Ir al gimnasio, leer. 
Color favorito: Rojo. 
Música favorita: “Me gusta mucho la música romántica”. 
Un sueño por cumplir:  “Ser la mejor profesional en el área de la medicina, poniendo mis conocimientos al servicio de los demás.”
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Sean perseverantes, cumplan sus sueños y nunca dejen a Dios de lado.”
 
Fotografías: Mirka Daguer Martínez
