  • septiembre 3, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
A UN DÍA DEL SHOW DE “LAS MÁS BELLAS” CON LPB
PULSO SOCIAL 03-09-2021
Escenarios aprobados por la FBF para la Copa Simón Bolívar
Beni recibe campeonato nacional de atletismo U-10
Salud descarta aplicar tercera dosis debido a que no se concluyó con las primeras y segundas vacunas
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 03-09-2021

De belleza exótica, llena de sueños y metas, Hanna Unzueta Schlink, es la imponente jovencita, que estará presente en el show de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este sábado 04 de septiembre en la “Plaza de los Héroes”. ¡Te esperamos!!!
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 13 de febrero 1996.
Hobby: Pintar y dibujar.
Color favorito: Blanco y azul marino.
Música favorita: “Me gusta la música de: Coldplay, John Mayer, The Weeknd.”
Un sueño por cumplir: “No se dicen hasta que se hagan realidad.”
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Sean buscadores de la verdad, ella nos hará libre. Hagan caso omiso a las críticas y a las malas lenguas, todo lo que dicen es el reflejo de sus miedos. No tengan miedo de cometer errores, vinimos para aprender y conocer la vida. Sobrepasen sus límites, prueben hasta donde es capaz de llegar la mente, alma y cuerpo.”
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter