  • agosto 3, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 03-08-2021

Cristhiane Villavicencio Gumucio es la hermosa jovencita que nos acompañará en la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni.
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 22 de agosto de 2003.
Deporte o Hobby: Ir al gimnasio.
Color favorito: Blanco y lila.  
Música favorita: Todos los ritmos. 
Un sueño por cumplir: Llegar a graduarme de la carrera de Medicina para poder ayudar a las personas. 
Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: Que valoremos esas cosas que a veces damos por sentado que siempre estarán ahí, como son: la salud, nuestros padres, apreciando lo que hacen y nos dan a diario para vernos felices. Y sobre todo ser agradecidos siempre con Dios, por cada nuevo amanecer que nos permite disfrutar con gozo esta vida.
