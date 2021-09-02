  • septiembre 2, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
PULSO SOCIAL 02-09-2021
Selección Sub 10 de Futsal FIFA se alista para el interprovincial en Magdalena
Libertad FC presenta a dos nuevos refuerzos para la Copa Simón Bolívar
Beni: Gobierno entrega maquinaria agrícola por Bs 585.232 al municipio de San Ramón
CUENTA REGRESIVA: “LAS MÁS BELLAS” CON LA PALABRA DEL BENI
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

PULSO SOCIAL 02-09-2021

Sin duda belleza y originalidad definen a la jovencita que te presentamos hoy, ella es Diana María Velasco Soria quien estará desfilando este sábado 04 de septiembre en la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni en la “Plaza de los Héroes” (Ex combatientes). ¡Te esperamos!!!
Más de ella…
 
Fecha de nacimiento: 10 de octubre de 2001.

Hobby: “Me gusta desenvolverme de manera creativa en distintos aspectos incluídos el arte y las redes sociales.”
 
Color favorito: Azul.
 
Música favorita: “Entre mis canciones preferidas puedo destacar Change it de Dolly Parton.”

Un sueño por cumplir: “Sentirme orgullosa de todo lo que he logrado y mantener metas constantes en mi vida que me impulsen a seguir adelante.”

Mensaje te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “No tengan miedo o vergüenza de hacer lo que les gusta. Si algo les gusta y tienen la posibilidad de hacerlo, háganlo; no se queden pensando en el qué dirán o qué hubiera pasado si lo hubieran hecho.”
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter