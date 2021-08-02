  • agosto 2, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
PULSO SOCIAL 02-08-2021
ABF premia a Libertad FC, campeón de la Primera A y clasificado a la Simón Bolívar
Natación: Beni cosecha 50 medallas en el nacional Apertura 2021
Trinidad campeón interprovincial de atletismo U-16 en Santa Ana del Yacuma
XI Caravana Serna inicia en Trinidad
Vianka Ribera Almaraz es la hermosa jovencita que es parte de las modelos que estarán en la pasarela de "Las Más Bellas" con La Palabra del Beni.
Conociendo más de ella… 
Fecha de nacimiento: 10 de enero del 2000.
Deporte o Hobby: Zumba y ejercitar en el Gym.
Colores favoritos: Negro y dorado 
Música favorita: La canción “Crazy” de Aerosmith.
Un sueño por cumplir: “Quiero con triunfar y ser exitosa en todo aquello que me haga feliz, tanto en lo personal como en lo profesional.”
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Que luchen por lograr sus sueños y metas. El destino es aquello que estamos dispuestos a alcanzar.”

