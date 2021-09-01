  • septiembre 1, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 01-09-2021

Hoy te presentamos a Flavia Vieira Arriaga, belleza externa e interna coinciden en esta jovencita que estará presente en el show de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni este 04 de septiembre en la “Plaza de los Héroes” (Ex combatientes) a partir de las 6:30 Pm. ¡Te esperamos!!!
Más de ella…
Fecha de nacimiento: 14 de octubre del 2005. 
 
Deporte o hobby: Leer y jugar tenis. 
 
Color favorito: Azul pastel. 
 
Música favorita: “The King” de Sarah Kinsley.
 
Un sueño por cumplir: “Encontrar mi destino y ser feliz en el camino”. 
 
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Mereces ser querido sin ocultar partes de ti”.
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
