  • febrero 1, 2021
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
PULSO SOCIAL 01-02-2021

Con una personalidad arrolladora, liderazgo y carisma, ella es Fabia Itziar Bataglim Echevarría, la preciosa jovencita quien nos ha acompañado en nuestras pasarelas de “Las Más Bellas” con LPB, hoy nos cuenta de sus proyectos, sueños y anhelos.
L.P. ¿Quién es Fabia, cuáles son las principales motivaciones en tu vida y por qué?
F.B. Personalmente me considero una persona alegre, valiente y leal con los míos. Tengo 22 años, siendo mi principal motivación hacer sentir orgullosos a mis padres y en un futuro poder ayudar a muchos, dando lo mejor de mí misma y sacando lo mejor de los demás.  
 
L.P. ¿Qué te encuentras realizando actualmente, personal y académicamente? 
F.B. Estoy finalizando mis estudios en la carrera de Psicología en la Universidad del Sur de Florida. Paralelamente me encuentro trabajando en una pasantía ayudando a los colegios a implementar el aprendizaje socioemocional. Por el momento estoy enfocada en terminar mis estudios y disfrutar el tiempo que me queda siendo universitaria. 
 
L.P. ¿Como ha cambiado tu vida con la pandemia y qué has aprendido?
F.B. Esta pandemia me ha enseñado a valorar más la vida, a mi familia y a la gente que me rodea. También tomé conciencia que el destino no depende de nosotros y que Dios es el único que rige nuestras vidas. Siento que esta pandemia nos ha afectado a todos de maneras distintas como también nos ha dado otro sentido de ver la vida. Pienso que todo en esta vida pasa por algo y que lo importante es saber como enfrentar cada situación que se nos presente. 
 
4. ¿Cómo te ves en un futuro a mediano y largo plazo?
F.B. En un futuro mediano quisiera ampliar mis estudios universitarios, especializándome en Neuropsicología. A largo plazo me veo ejerciendo mi carrera y poniendo en práctica y al servicio de los demás todo lo aprendido. Espero que con mi esfuerzo, experiencia y la ayuda de Dios pueda ayudar a cambiarle positivamente el curso de la vida a las personas que lo necesiten.
 

Fotografías: José Ferrufino

