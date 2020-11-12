  • noviembre 12, 2020
PULSO 12-11-10

Más que una cara linda y una curvilínea silueta, Diana es otra de las prometedoras jóvenes que nos han acompañado en el show de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni, y que ahora se encuentra desarrollando sus talentos y cumpliendo metas. Ella nos cuenta un poco de ello hoy.
L.P. Hola Diana, en una frase  ¿cómo te definirías?
D.R. Me considero una persona sencilla, sociable, emprendedora.
 
L.P. ¿A qué te dedicas actualmente?
D.R. Me encuentro finalizando mi tesis, para obtener mi licenciatura en la carrera de Arquitectura y Urbanismo y a la vez tengo un emprendimiento familiar con mi hermana, venta de postres, se llama “Dolce Amore”, que nace con el deseo de no solo llevar algo dulce a tu casa, sino una ilusión, un sabor casero con calor de hogar.
 
L.P. ¿Qué lección de vida has aprendido con la pandemia?
D.R. Aprendí a valorarme más como persona y como mujer, amar más a mi familia, mis amistades y a la vida que Dios nos regala cada día, que es tiempo que no volverá y debemos aprovecharlo de la mejor manera. 
 
L.P. ¿Cómo te ves en un futuro cercano?
D.R. Cumpliendo mis sueños y cada una de mis metas, creo firmemente que si lo tienes claro y decides esforzarte para conseguir tus objetivos, nada es imposible con la ayuda de Dios.
 

Fotografías: José Ferrufino

