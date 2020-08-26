  • agosto 26, 2020
  • Trinidad, Beni
  • Compra: 6.86 Bs/$us
  • Venta: 6.96 Bs/$us
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Lo último
Fotos y Recuerdos
Deportes en Acción, 26 de agosto de 2020
La Palabra del Beni, 26 de agosto de 2020
Respiradores de EEUU serán distribuidos de manera equilibrada
Potenciarán el turismo en cinco comunidades ribereñas
LA PALABRA
DEL BENI
Inicio
Trinidad
Municipal
Nacional
Internacional
Deporte
Suplementos
Pulso Social
Palabritas
Palabra de Mujer
Ediciones Especiales
Cultura en Facilito
Separatas
Opinión
Editorial
Clasificados
Videos
Más
Edición Impresa

Fotos y Recuerdos

  • “Negra” Justiniano con “Betty” Ruiz en lindos disfraces alegóricos.
  • Giovanna Aranibar, Margarita Vargas, Talita Vargas y NN en el kinder “Capullito”
  • Dyrce Mendoza Heinrich sosteniendo en brazos a su hijo Pablo Ortiz Mendoza.
  • Ximena Land, Ingrid Toledo y “Morena” Velasco compartiendo un amena reunión junto a sus hijos.
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on print
Imprimir
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on twitter
Twitter