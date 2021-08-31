  • agosto 31, 2021
CUENTA REGRESIVA PARA EL SHOW DE “LAS MÁS BELLAS CON LPB

Luisa María Alvarado Roca es la deslumbrante jovencita y nuevo rostro de la pasarela de “Las Más Bellas” con La Palabra del Beni, show sin precedentes que se presentará este sábado 04 de septiembre en la “Plaza de los Héroes” (Ex combatientes) a partir de las 6:30 Pm. Adquiere tu manilla en nuestra oficinas.
Más de ella…
 
Fecha de nacimiento: 28 de septiembre de 2006.
 
Deporte o Hobby: “Me gusta el básquet, la cocina y sobre todo pasar tiempo con mi familia y amigos.”
 
Color favorito: Celeste y rojo.
 
Música favorita: “Let Her go” de Passenger.
 
Un sueño por cumplir: “Llegar a ser una excelente profesional en la carrera que escoja y éxitos en todo lo que me proponga.”
 
Mensaje que te gustaría hacer llegar a tu generación: “Nunca llegues a olvidarte de quien eres, lo que haces, quien puedes llegar a ser y sobre todo nunca perder la fe puesta  en Dios.”
 
Fotografías: José Ferrufino
